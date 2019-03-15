|
|
Virginia Thomas
Clarkston - Virginia Dale (Long) of Clarkston, formerly of Canton; passed away March 13, 2019; age 95. Preceded in death by her husband Donald, her first husband James Long, and children Karen Long and James E. Long. Loving mother of Tamara (Philip) Johnston. Mother in law of Judy Long. Proud grandmother of Edward, Philip (Heather), Andrew (Jenni Lee), Christopher (Courtney), Jennifer (Kevin), Katie and Emily. Great grandmother of Rebecca, Dylan, Elise, James, Wyatt, Adeline and Benjamin. Virginia retired from Winkleman's after 25 years of service. Friends may visit Saturday 3 pm until time of the Funeral Service at 5 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Private Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery. online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 15, 2019