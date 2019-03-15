Services
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
For more information about
Virginia Thomas
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
5:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Thomas


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia Thomas Obituary
Virginia Thomas

Clarkston - Virginia Dale (Long) of Clarkston, formerly of Canton; passed away March 13, 2019; age 95. Preceded in death by her husband Donald, her first husband James Long, and children Karen Long and James E. Long. Loving mother of Tamara (Philip) Johnston. Mother in law of Judy Long. Proud grandmother of Edward, Philip (Heather), Andrew (Jenni Lee), Christopher (Courtney), Jennifer (Kevin), Katie and Emily. Great grandmother of Rebecca, Dylan, Elise, James, Wyatt, Adeline and Benjamin. Virginia retired from Winkleman's after 25 years of service. Friends may visit Saturday 3 pm until time of the Funeral Service at 5 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Private Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery. online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
Download Now