Virginia Till
Clinton Township - March 28, 2019 Age|: 94
Beloved wife of Edward. Loving mother of Kevin (Karen) Till, Edward (Susan) Till, and Mathew (Vikki) Till. Proud grandmother of Christopher (Kristy) Till, Jaci (Eric) Fox, Katherine (Mathew) DeGutes, and Daniel Till. Also proud great grandmother of Maxamillian Till and Campbell Fox. Visitation Monday 3-8 PM with a 7 PM Rosary at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Rd.), Shelby Twp. Instate Tuesday 9:30 AM until 10 AM Funeral Mass at St. Therese of Lieisux Catholic Church 48115 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 21 Mile Rd.), Shelby Twp. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019