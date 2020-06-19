Virginia Willoughby



Virginia Willoughby passed away at home on June 13, 2020 at 92 years of age.



Beloved wife of the late Donald Willoughby (the best husband ever). Awesome mother of Bob, Cindy Heberlein, Kathy Oenbrink and Ken. Loved by eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Virginia worked for Southfield Public Schools as a school bus driver. She helped operate Banbury Cross bakery in Hobe Sound, FL for ten years. She was a devoted member of First Presbyterian Church of Tequesta.



Her Celebration of Life will be held at the church at a later date.



Memorial gifts to First Presbyterian Church of Tequesta are appreciated.



482 Tequesta Dr. Tequesta, FL 33469









