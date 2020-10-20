Virginia Wrosch



Virginia Wrosch passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11 at the age of 98. Preceded in death by Arthur, her husband of 59 years, she is survived by her sons Gregory (Susan) of Lapeer, Michigan and Paul (Richard) of Palm Springs, California, grandsons Scott & Eric and great grandsons Karl & Benjamin plus numerous nieces & nephews. Virginia was active in the Ladies Sodality of Assumption Grotto and served as President. She was also a long time member of the Daughters of Isabella. She was the administrative assistant to St. Veronica's parish for 15 years until she retired. Virginia was active in many card clubs and enjoyed them. Visitation will be held at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes, Clinton Township, MI 48038 on Thursday the 22nd of October from 3pm until 9pm. Funeral service will be at the funeral home on Friday the 23rd of October at 10am.









