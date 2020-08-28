Vito Vitale
St. Clair Shores - Vito Vitale age 89, passed away August 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Giovanna. Loving father of Marco (Deborah) and Antonino (Caterina); dear grandfather of Samantha. Vito is survived by his brothers Frank, Tom (Rose) and Antonino (Fara). Visitation Monday, August 31 4:00pm to 8:00pm Kaul Funeral Home 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. Funeral Mass Tuesday, September 1, 10:00am Our Lady of Hope 28301 Little Mack Ave., St. Clair Shores. www.kaulfuneralhome.com