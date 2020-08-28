1/1
Vito Vitale
St. Clair Shores - Vito Vitale age 89, passed away August 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Giovanna. Loving father of Marco (Deborah) and Antonino (Caterina); dear grandfather of Samantha. Vito is survived by his brothers Frank, Tom (Rose) and Antonino (Fara). Visitation Monday, August 31 4:00pm to 8:00pm Kaul Funeral Home 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. Funeral Mass Tuesday, September 1, 10:00am Our Lady of Hope 28301 Little Mack Ave., St. Clair Shores. www.kaulfuneralhome.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
5867752424
