Vivan C. (nee Dumas) Dunwoodie
South Lyon - DUNWOODIE, Vivian C. (nee Dumas)
On Thursday Apr. 25, 2019, Vivian Dunwoodie, age 91, of South Lyon MI passed away peacefully.
Beloved wife of 51 years to the late Leo F. Dunwoodie, cherished mother of the late Richard (the late Suzanne), Russell (Sharon), Sharon (Jay) Rice, Susan (the late Richard) DeCooman and Dennis (Catherine). Vivian was also a grandmother of 25, great-grandmother of 23, and great-great-grandmother of two. Preceded in death by her parents Archie and Dora Dumas, her sister Evelyn (the late Paul) Wasil, and her loving companion of many years, the late David Groves.
A Memorial Mass will be held April 30th at 11AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 S. Lafayette St. (Pontiac Trail), South Lyon MI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kindred Hospice
Vivian's ashes will be interred at Cemetery Park, Iron Mountain MI at a later date.
The family wishes to give special thanks to the staff at Patti Lewis Care Home of Howell MI, and to Kindred Hospice of Southfield MI for their loving support and care.
