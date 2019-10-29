|
|
Vivian H. Smargon Cole
Beloved wife of the late Dr. Gerald Cole. Dear mother of Benjamin Cole and Matthew (Dana) Cole. Loving grandmother of Ava Cole. Devoted sister of Dr. Mitchell (Janice) Smargon and Sam (Vicky Bean) Smargon. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Services Sunday, Nov. 3rd, 1:00 PM at The Maas Chapel of Temple Beth El- 7400 Telegraph Road, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan 48301. Interment will was held at Mt. Nebo Cemetery in Miami, FL. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019