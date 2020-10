Or Copy this URL to Share

Vivian Jean Ortner



Vivian Jean Ortner, née Stewart died September 30, 2020. Vivian was born May 29, 1935 to the late Byron Thomas Stewart and Alberta Stewart. A lifelong nurse, loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Vivian was preceded in death by her husband James Ortner Jr. She is survived by her children Debra Lee Andresen, Cheryl Ann Kandel and Matthew Paul Ortner, her son in law Abraham Kandel, her grandchildren Melissa Gould, Mandy Beles, Aaron Kandel, Jami Kandel, Sarah Ortner and Christian Ortner and great grandchildren Haley LaChance, Evan Bryan, Addison Gould, Macy Phillips and Benjamin Kandel.









