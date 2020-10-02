Voneta Korpi
Westland - Age 91 September 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Allan. Dear mother of Sandra (Walter) Swonder, Sharon (Daniel) Konwinski and Keith (Barbara). Grandmother of Michelle (Nathan) Teasley, Erik (Meghan) Swonder, Allan Konwinski Pamela (Ian) White, Brian Korpi, Robert Korpi and Andrea (Dave Drouillard) Korpi. Great grandmother of Kathryn, Claire, Caroline, Mitchell, Troy, Ruby, Ian Jr., and Elliot. Sister of Shirley (Bill) Cuc. Visitation Saturday October 10, 2020, 2 pm until the 7 pm Funeral Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Alzheimers Foundation or National Breast Cancer Foundation. www.santeiufuneralhome.com