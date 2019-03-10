|
Vontella M. Sheridan
Livonia - Vontella M. Sheridan, age 91, went home to be with the Lord on March 8, 2019.
Beloved wife of Robert for 67 years. Loving mother of Phillip (Kim) Sheridan and the late Timna Peterman. Dear grandmother of Ryan Sheridan and great grandmother of Joseph. Von was a graduate of Wheaton College and was active in Sheridan Construction in Garden City.
Funeral Service at the R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Rd., Livonia Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11 AM. Visitation Monday from 3-8 PM. Memorials may be directed to the Michigan Humane Society. Please share a memory of Von at :
www.rggrharris.com
