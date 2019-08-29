Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Dunning Park Bible Chapel
24800 W. Chicago
Redford, MI
View Map
Owosso, Michigan - Age 93, August 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan Kathryn Hall for 63 years. Loving father of Kathryn Hall, Lynne (Daniel) Glardon, Lorie (Mike) Hendricks, Wendy (Philip, Sr.) Hinojosa and Jeffrey Hall. Cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren and their spouses, 20 great grandchildren with two on the way in March. Dear brother of the late Kenneth Hall. Predeceased by his parents Percival and Florence Hall. W. Ronald served in the Canadian Army, and was a member, assisting elders, for 35 years at Dunning Park. He also gave ministry for various churches and rescue missions, including Detroit Rescue Mission and New Life Rescue Mission. He retired after 36 years from General Motors, Chevrolet Division. Visitation Friday 2-8 pm at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home. In state Saturday 10:00 am followed by the 11:00 am Funeral Service at Dunning Park Bible Chapel, 24800 W. Chicago, Redford (West of Telegraph Rd.). In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Hospice House-Owosso. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 29, 2019
