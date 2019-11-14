Services
Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
23701 Ford Road
Dearborn, MI 48128
(313) 278-5100
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
23701 Ford Road
Dearborn, MI 48128
Wai Hong Wan Obituary
Wai Hong Wan

Wai Hong Wan, age 71, of Dearborn Heights on November 8, 2019.

Beloved husband of Juanna. Loving father of Lisa (Brad Shoff), Jenny, Anna, and Kenly Wan. Dearest grandfather of Madison and Paxton. Also survived by 1 brother and 2 sisters. Wai will be deeply missed by family and friends.

Visitation Monday, November 18, 2019 from 10-12:30 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. Interment Oakland Hills Memorial Gardens. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Wai's guestbook.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019
