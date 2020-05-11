Services
Wallace Paczkowski Jr.

Wallace Paczkowski Jr. Obituary
Wallace Paczkowski Jr.

Clinton Township - May 10, 2020. Age 89. Beloved husband of the late Sally. Loving father of Kathleen (Ralph) Roberts, Mark (Mary Ellen), and Roxann (John) Byars. Proud and adored grandfather of Benjamin, Kyle, Kaleigh (Scott), Lauren, Max, Ian, and the late Kolleen. Dear brother of Harry (Constance). A Private Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 15th, at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd. at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). He was a longtime member of St. Paul UCC Warren, Korean War Vet, and a Fisher Body Retiree. Memorial contributions are appreciated to the Korean War Veterans Post 256 Macomb/Oakland. Interment, White Chapel Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 11 to May 14, 2020
