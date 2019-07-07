Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Resources
Wallace "Wally" Ross

Wallace "Wally" Ross Obituary
Wallace "Wally" Ross

- - Wallace "Wally" Ross, age 78, July 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Elaine for 53 ½ wonderful years. Loving father of Ryan (Martha) and K.C. (Kristin). Dear grandfather of Cliff, Nick, Bennett, Elliot, and Anabel. Brother of Lavina Przybylski and Betsy Ross. Wally always enjoyed golfing and hunting. Family will receive friends Tuesday from 4-8pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), Royal Oak, (248) 549-0500. Funeral Service Wednesday, 11am at the funeral home. Visitation on Wednesday begins 10:30am.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 7, 2019
