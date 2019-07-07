|
|
Wallace "Wally" Ross
- - Wallace "Wally" Ross, age 78, July 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Elaine for 53 ½ wonderful years. Loving father of Ryan (Martha) and K.C. (Kristin). Dear grandfather of Cliff, Nick, Bennett, Elliot, and Anabel. Brother of Lavina Przybylski and Betsy Ross. Wally always enjoyed golfing and hunting. Family will receive friends Tuesday from 4-8pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), Royal Oak, (248) 549-0500. Funeral Service Wednesday, 11am at the funeral home. Visitation on Wednesday begins 10:30am.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 7, 2019