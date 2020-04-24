|
|
Walter and Helen Williams
Warren/Hamtramck - Walter Joseph Williams, age 95, passed away on April 16, 2020. Helen T. Williams, age 97, joined her husband on April 20, 2020. As a testament of their love for each other, they passed away only days apart. They are now eternally reunited with the Lord after 74 years of marriage.
Walter retired from the City of Hamtramck in 1990 after many years of dedicated service. They were extremely strong in their faith and in their Polish heritage, and ensured that all of their children attend parochial school. Helen was a member of the Polish Alliance Group, as well as the secretary of the Altar and Rosary Societies. She attended numerous funerals for fellow parishioners and led the polish rosary at the funeral services. Cherished parents of Barbara Ann Williams, Lorraine Kolodziej, Robert Williams and Marie (David) Bargiel. Preceded in death by their son Walter J. Williams, Jr. Proud grandparents of Eileen Thomas, Leila Wolfe and Allison Stancombe (all of Johnstown, PA), Mark and Brian Stachowicz, and Steven and Catherine Bargiel. Great-grandparents of 8. They were proud lifelong parishioners of Saint Ladislaus Parish in Hamtramck. Private services were held by family with their interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Detroit MI. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home, 2396 Caniff, Hamtramck MI 48212
