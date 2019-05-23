Resources
Walter Barnard Killingbeck


1936 - 2019
Walter Barnard Killingbeck Obituary
Walter Barnard Killingbeck

Carrizozo, NM - Walter Barnard Killingbeck of Carrizozo, New Mexico, passed away on May 13, 2019. Born February 24, 1936 to Edgar F. and Edah (Schmiede) Killingbeck.

Walter is survived by two brothers, Bryan of Romulus and Michael H. of Canton, MI, five stepchildren, a niece Lisa Lapko and a nephew, Michael.

Walter is preceded in death by his late wife Bella (Candelaria), siblings, Edgar A. Killingbeck, Mary Lou Stabenow, Nancy Lee Moore and William Killingbeck.

Graveside burial services took place in Carrizozo,on May 16, 2019.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 23, 2019
