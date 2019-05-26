|
Walter Broski
- - Broski, Walter, age 90, Loving husband of Irene, dear father of Jay(Casey), Jeffrey(The late Diane), James (Kimberly), Joel (Christin), Proud Grandfather of 9 and great grandfather of 2. Brother of Irene Kasenchak. Visitation Tuesday 2-9 pm with Scripture Service at 7 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road. Instate 9 pm until time of Mass 9:30 am Wednesday, St. Rene Catholic Church , 35955 Ryan Road , Sterling Heights. Preferred donations to , 1-800-242-8721 or to the Church. Walter was very proud of his Service in The US Navy. Ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019