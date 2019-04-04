Services
Plymouth - Walter "Duane" Frankie of Plymouth passed away on March 21, 2019 at the age of 82. He was born in Iron River, WI. to Walter and Lempi Frankie. Duane is survived by his wife of 52 years, Peggy (Goldman), his children, Eric (Teresa) and Sara; beloved grandson Geoff Frankie; brother Gary and numerous family and friends. A memorial will be held April 6, 2019 Further information can be found on the Schrader-Howell Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 4, 2019
