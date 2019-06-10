|
|
Walter J. Sowa
Livonia - Walter J. Sowa, age 89, passed away June 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Betty for 62 wonderful years. Loving father of Mike, Linda (Tony), Mary Ann, & the late Steve. Cherished grandfather of Jen, Joe, Ellie & Abby. Dearest brother of Joseph. Proud Korean War Veteran. Very dedicated to serving his community as an AARP volunteer tax preparer for over 20 years as well as a church usher for many years. Visitation Mon June 10 from 2-8pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia. Funeral Mass Tues June 11 at 10:30 (in state 10) at St. Colette Parish, Livonia. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 10, 2019