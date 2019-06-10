Services
St Colette Church
17600 Newburgh Rd
Livonia, MI 48152
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry J. Will Funeral Home
Livonia, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Colette Parish
Livonia, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Colette Parish
Livonia, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Sowa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter J. Sowa

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Walter J. Sowa Obituary
Walter J. Sowa

Livonia - Walter J. Sowa, age 89, passed away June 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Betty for 62 wonderful years. Loving father of Mike, Linda (Tony), Mary Ann, & the late Steve. Cherished grandfather of Jen, Joe, Ellie & Abby. Dearest brother of Joseph. Proud Korean War Veteran. Very dedicated to serving his community as an AARP volunteer tax preparer for over 20 years as well as a church usher for many years. Visitation Mon June 10 from 2-8pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia. Funeral Mass Tues June 11 at 10:30 (in state 10) at St. Colette Parish, Livonia. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the .

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.