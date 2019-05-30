|
|
Walter J. Szymanski
Dearborn - Szymanski, Walter J. May 26, 2019. Age 67 of Dearborn. Beloved husband of Barbara of 46 yrs. Loving son of the late Edward and Antoinette Szymanski. Also survived by many loving cousins, dear friends, and in-laws. He was a loyal and faithful member of St. Mary's Orchard Lake Alumni, St. Mary's Chancellors Senate, and the Ambassador's Club. Walter will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. and Friday, May31, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. Funeral service Friday 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. Donations may be made to St. Mary's Orchard Lake High School. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Walter's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 30, 2019