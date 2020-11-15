1/1
Walter Joseph (Sonny) Knapp
Walter Joseph Knapp (Sonny)

Lexington - Walter Joseph Knapp (Sonny), age 84 left this world in the early morning of November 12th, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on September 6, 1936 in Detroit Mi, son of the late Walter and Florence Knapp.

He is survived by his beloved wife Catherine (Poma) Knapp. Proud father of Walter M. Knapp (Carole), Bill (Jutta) Knapp, Tina (Louis) Kasper, John (Karen) Knapp, Cathy Morrison (Jimmy), Marianne (Joe) Heffner.

Loving grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Walter Retired from Michigan Bell after 36 years of service. He spent the majority of his retirement in Arizona for the winter and summer months at his cottage of 45 years, in Bluewater Beach.

Walter was very active in the community initiating fundraisers for firefighters and several other local nonprofit organizations.

He will be remembered for his passion of hunting, fishing, troubleshooting handyman capable of fixing anything, as well as good humor, kind hearted person who loves people and helping his neighbors. He will be missed dearly by a large circle of friends and his adoring family.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 20th from 12:00pm to 8:00pm at the POMEROY FUNERAL HOME, 5635 Main Street, Lexington, Mi 48450

Prayer service will be held at 7:00 pm.

Reception following




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2020.
