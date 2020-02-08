Services
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
23750 Goddard Road
Taylor, MI 48180
(313) 291-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Smolinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter K. Smolinski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter K. Smolinski Obituary
Walter K. Smolinski

Taylor - Smolinski, Walter K. February 6, 2020. Age 92 of Taylor. Beloved husband of the late Dolores. Loving father of Gregory (Patricia), Richard (Suzanne), William (Donna), and Sherlie (Rick) Davis. Dearest grandfather of 10. Loving great-grandfather of 11. Walter will be missed by family and friends. Please visit Walter's online guest book at www.voranfuneralhome.com for funeral service times and arrangements.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -