Walter K. Smolinski
Taylor - Smolinski, Walter K. February 6, 2020. Age 92 of Taylor. Beloved husband of the late Dolores. Loving father of Gregory (Patricia), Richard (Suzanne), William (Donna), and Sherlie (Rick) Davis. Dearest grandfather of 10. Loving great-grandfather of 11. Walter will be missed by family and friends. Please visit Walter's online guest book at www.voranfuneralhome.com for funeral service times and arrangements.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020