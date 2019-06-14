Services
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
(248) 474-5200
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shadow of the Cross Lutheran Church (formerly St. Paul's)
20805 Middlebelt Rd.
Farmington Hills, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Shadow of the Cross Lutheran Church (formerly St. Paul's)
20805 Middlebelt Rd
Farmington Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Gagnon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter L. Gagnon


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Walter L. Gagnon Obituary
Walter L. Gagnon

Farmington - 96, passed away June 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joyce (d. 2011); loving father of Nancy (Dr. Warren) Ringold and Barbara (David Habecker) Gagnon, R.N.; cherished grandfather of 8, great-grandfather of 16; dear brother of Harold and Ray. Visitation Monday, June 17th, 2-8 pm, at Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., downtown Farmington. Funeral service Tuesday, June 18, 11:00 am (in state 10 am) at Shadow of the Cross Lutheran Church (formerly St. Paul's), 20805 Middlebelt Rd., Farmington Hills. Interment Glen Eden. In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to Shadow of the Cross Altar Guild. heeney-sundquist.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from June 14 to June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now