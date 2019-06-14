|
|
Walter L. Gagnon
Farmington - 96, passed away June 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joyce (d. 2011); loving father of Nancy (Dr. Warren) Ringold and Barbara (David Habecker) Gagnon, R.N.; cherished grandfather of 8, great-grandfather of 16; dear brother of Harold and Ray. Visitation Monday, June 17th, 2-8 pm, at Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., downtown Farmington. Funeral service Tuesday, June 18, 11:00 am (in state 10 am) at Shadow of the Cross Lutheran Church (formerly St. Paul's), 20805 Middlebelt Rd., Farmington Hills. Interment Glen Eden. In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to Shadow of the Cross Altar Guild. heeney-sundquist.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from June 14 to June 16, 2019