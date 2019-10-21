Services
Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
7210 Park Avenue
Allen Park, MI 48101
313-382-1150
Walter John, age 80, October 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joanne. Loving father of Susan (Scott) Costello, John (Margaret) Meiers and Amy (Paul) Haratyk. Dearest grandfather of Jacob (Stephanie) Meiers, Rebecca Meiers, Hannah Meiers, Mary Costello, Shane Costello and Sam (Amanda) Costello. Also survived by 1 great grandson Elliott John Meiers.

Visitation Wednesday 1 - 8 pm at Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park Ave., Allen Park, MI 48101.

Rosary Service Wednesday Evening.

In State Thursday 9:30 am until time of Mass 10 am at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 9000 Laurence, Allen Park

Interment Our Lady of Hope Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions can be made to The Salvation Army of Southeast Michigan or

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
