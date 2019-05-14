|
Walter Stephen (Wally) Baron
Milford - May 3, 2019 Age 74. Beloved husband of Jan for 37 years. Loving Pops of William (Amy) Weir and Terri (Scott) Mezuk. Proud Papa of Nathan, Brandon, Stephen, Autumn, Meredith and Liam. Dear brother of Kathleen (Robert) Slebodnik, Janet (Gregory) Knisley, the late Michael and several nieces and nephews.
Wally was a proud Marine, a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie #3492, Walled Lake, avid golfer from the time he was a young boy and had the greatest love for the University of Michigan sports. Wally will be deeply missed by many family and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. William Catholic Church, 531 Common St., Walled Lake, 48390, Friday, May 17th at 9:55 a.m.
At the request of the family memorial contributions may be made to Make A Difference Rescue, P.O. Box 890, Birmingham, MI 48013 or www.makeadifferencerescue.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 14 to May 15, 2019