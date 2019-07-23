Services
Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home
2396 Caniff St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 365-9600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home
2396 Caniff St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Saint Florian Catholic Church
2626 Poland
Hamtramck, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Florian Catholic Church
2626 Poland
Hamtramck, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Transki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Transki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Transki Obituary
Walter Transki

- - Transki, Walter (age 65) July 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Sherry and father of Michael and Shelby. Brother of Barbara (Tom) Lebaj and Cindy Maklem. Visitation Wednesday from 3 - 9 PM with prayers at TBD at Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home, 2396 Caniff, Hamtramck MI 48212. Lying in State Thursday at 9:30 AM until time of funeral mass at 10 AM at Saint Florian Catholic Church, 2626 Poland, Hamtramck MI 48212. Private Cremation to follow.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now