|
|
Walter Transki
- - Transki, Walter (age 65) July 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Sherry and father of Michael and Shelby. Brother of Barbara (Tom) Lebaj and Cindy Maklem. Visitation Wednesday from 3 - 9 PM with prayers at TBD at Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home, 2396 Caniff, Hamtramck MI 48212. Lying in State Thursday at 9:30 AM until time of funeral mass at 10 AM at Saint Florian Catholic Church, 2626 Poland, Hamtramck MI 48212. Private Cremation to follow.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 23, 2019