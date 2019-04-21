|
Walter V. Paliga
- - Walter V., April 18, 2019, Age 77. He graduated from Rutgers University. In 1964 he married Lois and they drove cross-country to California so he could begin a job with General Dynamics. After a year in California they moved to Michigan where Walt began working for Ford Motor Company. He worked for Ford as a mechanical engineer for 32 years. Predeceased by Lois in 2009. Walt and Lois were married for 45 years and lived most of their married lives in Dearborn Heights, MI. Walt was a graphic artist who enjoyed woodworking, photography, fishing and later in life spending time with his grandchildren. Father of Walter C. (Marielly), Sherry Blossfeld (Mark) and Kelly Yun (Curt). Brother of Gerald Paliga and Rhonda Tanzola. Grandfather of Walter and Vincenzo Paliga, Ian, Zoe, and Phoebe Kernohan and Jordan, Ryan, Emily, Curt and Quinn Yun. Visitation Wednesday, April 24, from 1-8 pm at the Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Funeral Service Thursday April 25 at 10am at the Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019