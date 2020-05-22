|
Wanda Cottrill
Sterling Heights - Wanda Cottrill, age 86, passed away May 18, 2020.
Wanda was a loving, caring and accepting person. Daughter of Mary and Noble Strother, she was born in French Lick, Indiana. Wanda was raised in Jeffersonville, Indiana and graduated from Jeffersonville High School in 1951. Wanda married Edward Cottrill in 1952 and moved with her family, husband Edward and four children, Cheri, Craig, Erin and Kurt into Royal Oak in the late 1960s. She loved family and never missed a family gathering even into her later years. She was a devoted Christian whose faith was evident in most things she did. Her church family at Emmanuel Bethel was also a very important part of her life. She worked on the 2nd Mile Committee, sang in the choir and was a participant in many other supportive groups in the 50 years that she shared with the church.
She had many friends in Michigan, Florida, as well as back home in Indiana. In most recent years she lived in Oakmont senior apartments and had many friends with whom she loved to share a glass of wine during happy hour and engage in some senior center gossip.
Mother of Cheri Menendez Halleran (John), Craig (Annette), Erin Rogers, Kurt (Penny). Grandmother of 13: Rachel Huber (Art), Megan Briggs (Mark), Joshua Cottrill (Jessica), Michael Saloka, Laura Saloka, Ben Cottrill (Christina), Sara Cottrill, Andrew Rogers and Jake Rogers. Great grandmother of 13: Leyton, Dawson, Claire, Brie, Kelsey Ludy (Daniel), Gavin, Aden, Amelia, Gabriella, Kerrigan, Kairi, Julia, Finnley. Great great grandmother of 1: Lorelai. Sister Norma White, nephew Marc White (Marlaine) and Scott White (Debbie).
Private services were held. Arrangements by Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, Royal Oak, www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020