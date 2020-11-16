Wanda Helen Jaskula
Ann Arbor - Age 97, November 16, 2020. Faithful and loving daughter of the late Charles Karol and Mary Jaskula. Preceded in death by her beloved brothers, Julian, Joseph, Florian and Andrew. Cherished aunt of Geraldine (William) Eggleston, Theresa (Kenneth) Whise, Lorraine (Bob) Gursky and Andrea McTaggart. Loving Godmother of Susie Guria and Joan Rayford. Beloved great aunt of Beverly, Brenda, Greg, Ken, Kristin, Lisa and Shawn. She dearly loved her many great great grand nieces and nephews and will be truly missed by all. Visitation Tuesday 3 pm - 7 pm with a 7 pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City. In state Wednesday 9 am followed by the 10 am Funeral Mass at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 31530 Beechwood (at Merriman Road, 2 blocks north of Ford Rd.). www.santeiufuneralhome.com