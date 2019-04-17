Services
Henry M. Malburg Funeral Home
11280 32 Mile Road
Romeo, MI 48065
(810) 752-2000
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Stoney Creek Community Church
11711 26 Mile Road
Washington, MI
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Stoney Creek Community Church
11711 26 Mile Road
Washington, MI
Wanda J. Reid Obituary
Wanda J. Reid

Romeo - Wanda J. Reid, age 83 of Romeo passed away on April 13, 2019.

She was former Macy's sales associate, former owner of Harvest Table Restaurant, Daughter, Wife, Mom, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Predeceased by Husband Robert (Bob), survived by children Robert (Nancy), Michael (Linda), Lora (Tim) Davidson 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Funeral 11 AM Thursday April 18 at Stoney Creek Community Church (11711 26 Mile Road, Washington). Visitation 9:30-11 Friday at Church. Full obituary at www.henrymmalburg.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 17, 2019
