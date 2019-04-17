|
|
Wanda J. Reid
Romeo - Wanda J. Reid, age 83 of Romeo passed away on April 13, 2019.
She was former Macy's sales associate, former owner of Harvest Table Restaurant, Daughter, Wife, Mom, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Predeceased by Husband Robert (Bob), survived by children Robert (Nancy), Michael (Linda), Lora (Tim) Davidson 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Funeral 11 AM Thursday April 18 at Stoney Creek Community Church (11711 26 Mile Road, Washington). Visitation 9:30-11 Friday at Church. Full obituary at www.henrymmalburg.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 17, 2019