Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
View Map
Lying in State
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Catholic Church-St. Clement Campus
Center Line, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Wanda M. Kowal Obituary
Wanda M. Kowal

- - Beloved wife of the late Edward Kowal, and dear mother of Marcia (Gene) Zorin. Devoted grandmother of David (Heidi) Zorin. Visitation will be held on Monday from 5-9pm and Tuesday from 2-9pm with a 6pm Rosary at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. Mrs. Kowal will lie in state Wednesday 9:30am at St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Catholic Church- St. Clement Campus in Center Line, until time of the Funeral Mass at 10am. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 21, 2019
