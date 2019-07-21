|
Wanda M. Kowal
- - Beloved wife of the late Edward Kowal, and dear mother of Marcia (Gene) Zorin. Devoted grandmother of David (Heidi) Zorin. Visitation will be held on Monday from 5-9pm and Tuesday from 2-9pm with a 6pm Rosary at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. Mrs. Kowal will lie in state Wednesday 9:30am at St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Catholic Church- St. Clement Campus in Center Line, until time of the Funeral Mass at 10am. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 21, 2019