|
|
Wanda Pascaretti
- - June 13, 2019. Age 104. Beloved wife of the late Carmen. Loving mother of Ronald (Karen) Pascaretti and Joanne (Kenneth) LaBrecque. Proud grandmother of Ronald, Kristin (Tom) Wikol and Lori (Pete) Loria & great-grandmother of Andrew, Max, Delaney, Henry and Nathan. Dear sister of the late Michael Lalik and Genevieve Morrison. Visitation Sunday 3-9pm with Funeral Service Monday 10:00am at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Interment White Chapel Memorial Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 16, 2019