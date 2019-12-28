|
|
Wanda Selengowski
Wanda Selengowski age 98, died on December 26, 2019. Dear wife of the late Stanley. Loving mother of Stanley (Christina), Mitchell (Diana), Dennis Selengowski and Cynthia (James) Perpich. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Instate Saturday, January 4 ,2020, 10 AM at St Martin de Porres Catholic Church 31555 Hoover Rd.in Warren for a 11 AM mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Dennis Selengowski appreciated. Visit www.rudyfuneral.com to light a candle or share a memory.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019