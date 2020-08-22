1/1
Warren Mewhorter
1928 - 2020
Warren Mewhorter

Mewhorter, Warren, an army Signal Corps member and former letter carrier, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. His parents were Marion and Nadine (McMahan) Mewhorter. He is survived by his wife Marilyn (Fessler) Mewhorter and two daughters Linda McCarthy and Randi Mewhorter. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law Kevin McCarthy and grandson Sean McCarthy. He enjoyed rock hunting, fishing, scuba diving and walking in nature, photography and astronomy. Please visit www.howepeterson.com for service details. Interment will be at Chapel Heights Memorial Gardens, Marion, Ohio.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
