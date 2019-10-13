Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren Thomas Wood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Warren Thomas Wood Obituary
Warren Thomas Wood

Age 67. Beloved Husband of 41 yrs., Regina (Tabbita), loving father of Jessica. Preceded in death by Anna and Maurice Wood, Delores and Phillip Tabbita, Mary (Gill) Tabbita. Surviving Siblings; Patrick, Maureen (Jeff) Grey, Katie (Mark) Proben, Tabbita In-Laws; Raymond, Joseph, Phillip, Martin, Frank, Nancy Angerilli. Dear Aunt, Mary Cross. Funeral Mass: The Stone Chapel, St. Hugo's Church, Bloomfield Hills, Sat. Oct.19, 11:00AM. Donations: made to Grace Centers of Hope, Pontiac.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.