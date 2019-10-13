|
Warren Thomas Wood
Age 67. Beloved Husband of 41 yrs., Regina (Tabbita), loving father of Jessica. Preceded in death by Anna and Maurice Wood, Delores and Phillip Tabbita, Mary (Gill) Tabbita. Surviving Siblings; Patrick, Maureen (Jeff) Grey, Katie (Mark) Proben, Tabbita In-Laws; Raymond, Joseph, Phillip, Martin, Frank, Nancy Angerilli. Dear Aunt, Mary Cross. Funeral Mass: The Stone Chapel, St. Hugo's Church, Bloomfield Hills, Sat. Oct.19, 11:00AM. Donations: made to Grace Centers of Hope, Pontiac.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2019