Fr. Wayne Epperley, C.S.Sp.
Detroit - Fr. Wayne Epperley, C.S.Sp. of Detroit, MI, a member of the Congregation of the Holy Spirit, died at Vibra Hospital, Detroit MI on July 3, 2020 after a brief illness. He was 66 years old. Fr. Epperley was born January 4, 1954 in Ludwigshafen, Germany. He professed his vows as a member of the Congregation of the Holy Spirit on August 1, 1978 at the Holy Ghost Novitiate in Ferndale, CT and was ordained to the Priesthood October 1, 1983 at St. Marguerite's Church in Tooele, Utah. Fr. Epperley was first appointed in 1983 to the Spiritan mission in Mexico for 7 years. In 1990, he was assigned to St. Joseph Parish in Conway, AR until 1992 when he was offered an opportunity to serve in the missions of Brazil. His work in the missions was cut short by illness and he returned to minister at St. Anthony Parish in Sterling, CO and Queen of Angels in Idyllwild, CA. In 1997, he was assigned to Our Lady of the Valley in Hemet, CA. He was then appointed as parochial vicar in 1998 to St. Bridget Parish in Milford, UT. In succeeding years, he was designated pastor of St. George Catholic Church in St. George, UT and to oversee St. Christopher Parish in Kanab, UT. He also was pastor at St. Francis Xavier Parish in Kearns, UT and Our Lady of Guadalupe in Salt Lake City. His work among the poor and Hispanic community was greatly needed and appreciated. In 2008, he was again assigned to Our Lady of the Valley in Hemet where he ministered until 2012 when he was appointed as pastor to Old St. Mary's in Detroit, MI. He recently was appointed temporary administrator of Holy Family Parish in Detroit in addition to being pastor at Old St. Mary's. Fr. Epperley was preceded in death by his parents Thelma and Warren Thomas Epperley. He is survived by his brothers Tom and Paul and families. The viewing will be at Old St. Mary's in Detroit on Wednesday July 8 from 3:00-9:00pm and Thursday July 9 from 9:00-10:45am. A vigil prayer service will be held Wednesday evening at 7:00pm at the church. The funeral Mass will be on Thursday July 9th at 11:00am. CDC and Michigan Health guidelines will be in effect for the viewing and funeral. Mass and burial will be at a later date in St. Marguerite's Church in Tooele, UT. In memory of Fr. Epperley donations may be made to the Congregation of the Holy Spirit designated for retirement or for the educations of future Holy Spirit Fathers and Brothers, 6230 Brush Run Road, Bethel Park PA 15102. Arrangements entrusted to Chas. Verhyeden, Inc. Share a memory at: www.verheyden.org