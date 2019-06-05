|
|
Wayne Michael Busby
Clare - Wayne Michael Busby, age 71 of Clare, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019. On April 8, 1948, Wayne was born the only child of Lamar L. and Mary Alice (McConnell) Busby in Detroit, MI. He was united in marriage to Theresa "Teri" Gepford on July 22, 2000.
Three years ago they settled in the Clare area permanently. Wayne proudly served forty-plus years in a management role for the Kroger Corporation. He served for four years in the Michigan Army National Guard. Wayne especially enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Wayne is survived by his wife Theresa of Clare and his children Amy (Tim) Prestridge of Clarksville, OH., Christy (Nathan Kimball) Busby of Atlanta, GA., Shannon Busby of Warren, MI., and Eric White of Clare. Other survivors include his grandchildren Emilee, Tucker, Sarah, Hannah Claire, and Aiden, his great-granddaughter Madeline, and his daughter-in-law Heather White. His parents Lamar and Mary Alice Busby and his son Isaiah White precede him in death.
A funeral service in honor of Wayne will take place on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Clare Chapel of the Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Joe Beavan officiating. Friends may visit Wayne's family at the funeral home on Saturday, June 8 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Memorial contributions in honor of Wayne may be directed toward Woodland Hospice. For those unable to attend, online condolences may be shared at www.stephenson-wyman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 5, 2019