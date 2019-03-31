|
|
Wayne R. Ball
- - Wayne was born on February 25, 1924 in Battle Creek Michigan. He served in the US Navy in the Pacific during WWII. Wayne was a retiree from Chrysler Corp where he served as manager of Government Sales. Over the years he was involved as a professional square dance caller in the metro Detroit area. Visitation at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Novi Saturday April 6, 2019 from 2-7pm with the funeral Liturgy on Sunday April 7:00pm at 3:00pm at the funeral home. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years Virginia. Four children, 4 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. On line sympathy message at www.obriensullivanfuneralhome
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019