Shelby Township - Web Dale passed away on June 21, 2019, at the age of 84, in Clinton Township. Beloved husband of the late Claire. Loving and devoted father of Cheri (Karl) Tebeau, Greg and the late Karen Dale. Loving and proud grandfather of Taylor and Madison. Dear brother of Mary, Buleah, Doris, Jesse, Pete, Zelda and the late Dollie and Zellie. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday from 1-8 p.m. at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 49150 Schoenherr Rd., (N. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Instate Wednesday 9:00 a.m. until a 9:30 a.m. funeral mass at St. Michael Catholic Community Church, 40501 Hayes (N. of 17 Mile Rd.) Sterling Heights. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Township. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with www.wasikfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 23, 2019
