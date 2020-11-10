Wendell J. George
Farmington Hills - 90, entered eternal life on Nov. 10, 2020. Beloved husband of 67 years to Shirley; devoted father of Sandra (Matthew) Valley, Brian George and Tracy (Steven) Brown; grandfather of 7, great-grandfather of 1. Visitation Friday, Nov. 13, 2-8 pm, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral ceremony Saturday, Nov. 14, 11:00 am (in state 10 am) Antioch Lutheran Church, 33360 W. 13 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Interment Glen Eden, Livonia. heeney-sundquist.com