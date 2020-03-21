|
Wendell Loran Larson
Sterling Heights - Sterling Heights, formerly of Dearborn Heights, passed away on March 15, 2020 at age 91.
Wendell was born on a farm outside of Montevideo, Minnesota on September 20, 1928. Wendell served in the Army in the occupational forces in Japan after World War 2. After leaving the army, Wendell went to work at the Detroit, Toledo and Ironton railroad as a telegraph operator. He worked his way up the organization and retired as part of management from the Grand Trunk Railroad in 1986.
In 1958, he married Edith Paine from Detroit, Michigan. They were married for 52 years until she passed away in 2010.
Wendell was preceded in death by his parents, his 14 siblings/half siblings and his wife, Edith. He is survived by his sons, Thomas and Gregory (MaryAnn), along with his grandchildren, Sarah, Andrea, Ian and Matthew.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Wendell's memory to a
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020