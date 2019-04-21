Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
586-677-4000
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
8600 27 Mile Rd. (Bet. Schoenherr and Van Dyke)
Washington Twp., MI
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
8600 27 Mile Rd. (Bet. Schoenherr and Van Dyke)
Washington Twp., MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Werner Braun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Werner Richard "Rick" Braun Jr.


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Werner Richard "Rick" Braun Jr. Obituary
Werner Richard "Rick" Braun, Jr.

Rochester Hills - Braun, Jr. Werner Richard "Rick" April 19, 2019 Age 74. Beloved husband of Ellen. Dear father of Kimberly (Michael) Liepshutz, Rosanne (Scott) Johnston, Werner Richard Braun III "Rick" (Kelly). Proud grandfather of Hannah, Ian, Emma, Connor, Ava, Luke, Emily. Loving brother of Wilfred "Bill" (Diana) Sauer and Karen (Frank) Giorgi. Loving uncle of Jenny, Sarah, Stephanie, Erica, Adriana, Emilio, and Franco. Visitation at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Twp.) 54880 Van Dyke at 25 Mile Rd. Monday 3-9pm. Instate Tuesday 10:30 am at Our Redemeer Lutheran Church 8600 27 Mile Rd. (Bet. Schoenherr and Van Dyke) until time of Funeral at 11:00 am. Rick was a Journeyman Pattern Maker at his father's shop Braun Pattern then worked at Chrysler and retired after 25 years of service. Memorial tributes to The or to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church are welcome. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" at WujekCalcaterra.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Download Now