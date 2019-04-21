|
Werner Richard "Rick" Braun, Jr.
Rochester Hills - Braun, Jr. Werner Richard "Rick" April 19, 2019 Age 74. Beloved husband of Ellen. Dear father of Kimberly (Michael) Liepshutz, Rosanne (Scott) Johnston, Werner Richard Braun III "Rick" (Kelly). Proud grandfather of Hannah, Ian, Emma, Connor, Ava, Luke, Emily. Loving brother of Wilfred "Bill" (Diana) Sauer and Karen (Frank) Giorgi. Loving uncle of Jenny, Sarah, Stephanie, Erica, Adriana, Emilio, and Franco. Visitation at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Twp.) 54880 Van Dyke at 25 Mile Rd. Monday 3-9pm. Instate Tuesday 10:30 am at Our Redemeer Lutheran Church 8600 27 Mile Rd. (Bet. Schoenherr and Van Dyke) until time of Funeral at 11:00 am. Rick was a Journeyman Pattern Maker at his father's shop Braun Pattern then worked at Chrysler and retired after 25 years of service. Memorial tributes to The or to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church are welcome. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019