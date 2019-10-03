|
|
Werner Seiferheld
Commerce Twp - Age 87, of Commerce Township, died October 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Pauline Seiferheld; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Robyn Seiferheld; daughter and son-in-law, Sharyl and Steven Woronoff;
grandchildren, Ilana Woronoff, Zachary Seiferheld, Zoe Seiferheld; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Seiferheld was the dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Heinz and the late Vivian Seiferheld, the late Tilla and the
late David Freedman, the late Hyman and the late Rose Weiner, the late Clara Gold, the late Merle and the late Louis Leserman. Graveside Services: 2:30 pm Thursday 10/3/2019 at MACHPELAH CEMETERY in Ferndale.
Contributions may be made to Yad Ezra, 2850 W. 11 Mile Road, Berkley, MI 48072 or to a . Arrangements entrusted to Hebrew Memorial Chapel (248) 543-1622. www.hebrewmemorial.org.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019