Services
Hebrew Memorial Chapel
26640 Greenfield Rd
Oak Park, MI 48237
(248) 543-1622
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:30 PM
MACHPELAH CEMETERY
Ferndale, MI
View Map
Shiva
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
the residence of Kevin Seiferheld
6380 Worlington Road
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Werner Seiferheld Obituary
Werner Seiferheld

Commerce Twp - Age 87, of Commerce Township, died October 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Pauline Seiferheld; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Robyn Seiferheld; daughter and son-in-law, Sharyl and Steven Woronoff;

grandchildren, Ilana Woronoff, Zachary Seiferheld, Zoe Seiferheld; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Seiferheld was the dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Heinz and the late Vivian Seiferheld, the late Tilla and the

late David Freedman, the late Hyman and the late Rose Weiner, the late Clara Gold, the late Merle and the late Louis Leserman. Graveside Services: 2:30 pm Thursday 10/3/2019 at MACHPELAH CEMETERY in Ferndale.

Contributions may be made to Yad Ezra, 2850 W. 11 Mile Road, Berkley, MI 48072 or to a . Arrangements entrusted to Hebrew Memorial Chapel (248) 543-1622. www.hebrewmemorial.org.

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019
