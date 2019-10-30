|
|
Wieslaw S. Zaydel
Rochester - Zaydel, Wieslaw S., age 79 of Rochester, passed away October 29, 2019. Loving husband of Barbara, dear father of Michelle (David) Winowski and Mark (Charlene) Zaydel, cherished grandfather of Adam Zaydel and Madolyne Winowski, brother of Thaddeus Zaydel, Alexander (Linda) Zaydel and Sophie (Thomas) Hadrych. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass, Saturday, November 2, 2019 10:00 am with an instate time of 9:30 am at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1400 Inglewood, Rochester. The family will receive friends Friday, 3-8 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home. 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Interment White Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials in Wieslaw's name may be made to the Capuchins Kitchen or Visiting Nurse Association. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019