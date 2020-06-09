Wilfred William



"Will" Radionoff



Elberta - Wilfred William "Will" Radionoff, 91, of Elberta and Livonia, passed away February 24, 2020 in Beaver Island. Will was born to his parents, George, and Nellie Radionoff, in Detroit, MI, on October 16, 1928.



A memorial service will be held at the Herring Lake Baptist Church on June 27th at 2:00pm with a visitation being held two hours prior, at 12:00pm. A light lunch will take place after the service. All who knew Will are welcome to come and share.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store