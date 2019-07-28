|
Wilhelm Christoph Fritz Kast
Bloomfield Hills - On June 22, 2019 Wilhelm Christoph Fritz Kast died in the home of his daughter Andrea Acomb. Andrea and her sister Katherina Kast were at his bedside. A prominent businessman in Oakland County, MI from the 1980s until the early twenty-first century, Wilhelm had been living in California until last January when failing health brought him back to his family in Michigan.
Born on July 5, 1939 in Schweinfurt Germany, Wilhelm died just shy of his 80th birthday. His children were grateful to have him close these last months.
Wilhelm was in many ways bigger than life, able to charm even as life ebbed from him. He was a force. Till his final days, he never lost his insightful sense of humor and capacity to take a light look at even the darkest of subjects. He could also be an intensely serious man and did not have much patience for nonsense or things that he deemed not worthy of his time. He will be remembered for his deep presence and ability to own a room, his flair for acting, his mischievous and fun-loving sense of humor, his strength as a father and his unique capacity to love. Most importantly he will be remembered for his passion for life and pursuit of experiencing and sharing its beauty.
Wilhelm had nine children with his first wife Sigrun. The great tragedy of his life was the death of their firstborn, Jonathan, in a plane crash in 1994. Beyond all else, Wilhelm loved his family. He lives on in them.
Wilhelm is survived by his daughters Miriam Kast White of Ada, Oklahoma, Katherina Kast of Royal Oak, MI, Andrea Acomb of Bloomfield Hills, MI, Dorothea Kast of Missoula, MT, Jennifer Kast of London, UK; by his sons Benjamin Kast of Missoula, MT, Maximilian Kast of Chapel Hill, NC, Alexander Kast of Pitsboro, NC; 17 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his friend through thick and thin, Russ Johnson.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 28, 2019