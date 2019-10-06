Services
Will James Colter

Will James Colter Obituary
Will James Colter

Will James Colter, 63, passed on September 26, 2019, to join his beloved Grandparents Virginia / Will Oliver and Phyllis / Roy Colter. Leaving his parents Grace and Jim Colter; sister Lynne (Dennis) Witt; nephew Ryan; niece Kristi (Shawn) Long and their children Hailey and Payton. Son Jason (Esperanza) and granddaughter Maya; daughter Amanda; along with Aunts Carol Wicker, Ellen Phillips, Mary Oliver and several cousins as well as his dear friend Bonnie.

A 1975 graduate of Howe Military School and recently a chef.

Memorials in Will's name to the Ronald McDonald House.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 6, 2019
