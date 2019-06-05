Services
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:30 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ephrem Catholic Church
38900 Dodge Park
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ephrem Catholic Church
38900 Dodge Park
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Sterling Heights - Thomas, Willard E., age 87, of Sterling Heights, formerly St. Clair Shores, May 31, 2019. Predeceased by wife Maryann Ritter Thomas and parents William and Theresa. Survived by wife; Betty Kessler Thomas. Children; Deborah (Kerry) Adams, Willard Jr. (Tika), Lorraine (Tim) Healy, Lisa (Jim "Rob") Simpson. Grandchildren; Matthew, Megan, Allison (Nate), Olivia, Sean and Seth. Step-children; Frank Kessler, Terrianne (Lloyd) Wallace, Sharene (Tony) Kujat, Kristine (Bob) Niemi, Penny (Rob) Selva and John (Tamara) Kessler. Step-grandchildren; Kenneth, Karrigan, John, Julianne, Roberto Jr. and Vivianne. Visitation Thursday, June 6 from 3-9pm with 6:30pm Rosary at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. Instate Friday 10am until time of Mass 11am at St. Ephrem Catholic Church, 38900 Dodge Park, Sterling Heights. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Twp. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the or the . Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from June 5 to June 6, 2019
