Willard E. Thomas
Sterling Heights - Thomas, Willard E., age 87, of Sterling Heights, formerly St. Clair Shores, May 31, 2019. Predeceased by wife Maryann Ritter Thomas and parents William and Theresa. Survived by wife; Betty Kessler Thomas. Children; Deborah (Kerry) Adams, Willard Jr. (Tika), Lorraine (Tim) Healy, Lisa (Jim "Rob") Simpson. Grandchildren; Matthew, Megan, Allison (Nate), Olivia, Sean and Seth. Step-children; Frank Kessler, Terrianne (Lloyd) Wallace, Sharene (Tony) Kujat, Kristine (Bob) Niemi, Penny (Rob) Selva and John (Tamara) Kessler. Step-grandchildren; Kenneth, Karrigan, John, Julianne, Roberto Jr. and Vivianne. Visitation Thursday, June 6 from 3-9pm with 6:30pm Rosary at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. Instate Friday 10am until time of Mass 11am at St. Ephrem Catholic Church, 38900 Dodge Park, Sterling Heights. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Twp. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the or the . Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from June 5 to June 6, 2019