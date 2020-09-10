1/1
William A. Leidal
William A. Leidal

William A. Leidal, age 92, passed away Aug 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Lou. Father of Richard (Jaclyn), Mark (Lisa) & David. Grandfather of Christopher (Ashley), Adam, Alex, Mindy and great grandfather of Griffin& Maverick. Brother of Donald (Sue), Shirley, and the late Robert; and brother in law of Betty, Norman, and the late Judy. Also missed by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sun Aug 13th at 10am until the Funeral Service that will begin at 1pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
SEP
13
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
7345913700
