William A. LeidalWilliam A. Leidal, age 92, passed away Aug 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Lou. Father of Richard (Jaclyn), Mark (Lisa) & David. Grandfather of Christopher (Ashley), Adam, Alex, Mindy and great grandfather of Griffin& Maverick. Brother of Donald (Sue), Shirley, and the late Robert; and brother in law of Betty, Norman, and the late Judy. Also missed by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sun Aug 13th at 10am until the Funeral Service that will begin at 1pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia.